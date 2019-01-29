Honor View 20 with hole-punch display, 48MP camera launched in India: Price, sale date

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched its 2019 flagship, dubbed the Honor View 20 in India at an event held in Gurugram. The device was first launched as the Honor V20 in Beijing on December 26, followed by a global launch held in Paris on January 22.

Advertising

Honor View 20 is the first device from the company to get rid of the notch and instead use a much cleaner hole-punch for the front camera module on the display. However, it is not the first smartphone to do so, as Samsung launched its Galaxy A8s in China with a similar hole-punch display they call the Infinity-O.

It is the first smartphone that was launched with a 48MP primary camera sensor on the back, followed by Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7.

Honor View 20 launched in India: Price

Honor has launched two variants of the View 20 in India. The device will be made available to consumers starting January 30, 12 AM via the company’s official website and Amazon India. The 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999, whereas, the 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999.

Advertising

Honor View20 will be available in three colour options in India – Phantom Blue, Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black.

During the event, Honor went ahead and also launched its new Honor Watch Magic priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999. The Honor Band 4 and Band 4 Running are priced at Rs 2,599 and Rs 1,599 respectively.

Honor View 20 launched in India: Specifications

Honor View 20 sports a 6.4-inch FullView display, with a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display instead of sporting a notch, that utilises a punch-hole to fit the front camera. The punch hole is situated on the upper-left side of the FullView display and is 4.5mm in diameter.

The device is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor that was developed by its parent company Huawei, and is the same processor used in Huawei’s Mate 20. The processor is paired with an ARM Mali-G76 MP10‎ GPU, which is further enhanced via the company’s GPU Turbo 2.0 software.

To keep the phone cool at all times the company claims to have added a liquid cooling solution, which it calls the ‘nine cooling technology’. Honor has added nine layers of thermal coolant coats along with a liquid cooling pipe to make this possible. It claims that this will allow the device to keep cool even during intense gaming sessions.

The View 20 comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM paired with 128GB/256GB internal storage, which is not expandable. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s AI-backed Magic UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging.

Honor has also brought in a new piece of software it is calling LinkTurbo technology. This new software allows the device to rely on AI and big data technologies to automatically analyze a user’s phone usage behaviour and automatically switches the device between Wi-Fi or 4G networks to provide users with the best experience.

Advertising

Honor View 20 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture paired with a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.