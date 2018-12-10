Honor View20 officially announced, comes with in-screen camera and 48MP rear camera

Honor View20 has been announced as the world’s first smartphone with a “punch hole” display and a 48MP rear-facing camera. The successor to the View10 features top-of-the-line specifications and is seen as a rival to Xiaomi’s upcoming phone with a 48MP camera, slated to launch in January 2019. Honor says the View20 will be officially launched in Beijing on December 26, followed by a global launch in Paris on January 22.

The Honor View20 has become the world’s first in-display camera smartphone. The View20 sports a 4.5mm diameter circular hole in the upper-left side of the “All-View display”, allowing the front-facing camera to sit beneath it. This way the company was able to stretch the screen further and build a phone with almost 100 per cent screen-to-body-ratio.

Interestingly, Huawei’s sister brand Honor claims the View20 is also the first phone to feature a 48MP camera on the back. The View20 uses Sony IMX586 CMOS sensor with 48MP resolution and 0.8-micron pixel size. In addition, Honor View20 will be powered by the Kirin 980, the same processor that also powers the Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20. Thanks to the Kirin 980, the View20 will also take advantage of 48MP AI HDR. Apart from that, Honor View20 will come with “Link Turbo”, an AI-powered feature that allows simultaneous downloading via 4G and Wi-Fi networks.

The company did not offer too many details about the View20, but judging from these features, this phone appears to be a premium smartphone. Honor says it will more share more information about the device closer to the launch, which will happen in Beijing on December 26.