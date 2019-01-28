Honor View20 India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, timings, expected price and more

Honor View20 will be launched in India tomorrow. The phone was launched globally at an event in Paris, France on January 22. The Honor View20 is the first to have a 48MP camera and one of the first phones to sport a hole-punch design instead of a notch. This will be a premium mid-range smartphone and will compete against the likes of OnePlus 6T.

Honor View20 launch: How to watch livestream, timings

Honor View20 will launch in India on January 29, which is tomorrow. The event kicks off at 12:30pm and will be livestreamed on Honor’s official Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter handle.

Honor View20: Specifications, expected price

Honor View20 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2310 pixels) TFT LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.82 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the Kirin 980 processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM options and 128GB/256GB of non-expandable storage. It runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box based on Magic UI 2.0.1.

The phone has a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor along with time of flight (ToF) sensor at the rear. On the front, it boasts of a 25MP front camera placed in a display cutout on the top left. The handset is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

As far as its price is concerned, Honor View20 is expected to cost Rs 40,000. In comparison, OnePlus 6T costs Rs 37,999 for the base version.