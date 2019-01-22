Honor View 20 global launch today: How to watch livestream, timings

Honor View 20 (Honor V20) Launch Date, Live Stream, Timings:Honor View 20, the company’s latest flagship phone with a 48MP rear camera and a hole in the display for the front camera is set to make its global debut today in Paris.

Advertising

The Honor View 20 has already launched in China market, and it will be introduced in India on January 29. Honor View 20 will be a flagship phone from the company with an expected price tag of Rs 40,000 plus in India, according to reports.

Honor View 20: How to watch livestream, timings

Honor is hosting a livestream for its View 20 global launch in Paris. The event will be streamed live on the Honor global website.

The event starts at 17:00 Paris Time, which is 9.30 pm for India. Honor is also hosting a global competition asking users to comment on their favourite feature of the phone, and they could stand to win a Honor View 20 smartphone.

Honor View 20: Specifications, features

Honor View 20 has a 6.4-inch screen with a 19.25:9 aspect ratio. As pointed out this is a unique display with a hole in the front for the camera, which is placed on the top left corner. Honor View 20 has an LCD display with a full HD+ resolution of 2310 x 1080. The smartphone has a 91.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Users can turn off the camera dot in the device’s settings. At the back, the phone has a glass chassis with an interesting V pattern in the design, which is reflected based on the lighting.

Honor View 20 is powered by the Kirin 980 processor from the company’s parent brand Huawei. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with a microSD slot as well. It has a type-C USB port at the bottom, a single speaker grille and the headphone jack is at the top of the device.

At the back, Honor View 20 has a 48MP + 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, and an LED flash. The camera is arranged horizontally. There’s also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. The front camera is 25MP for selfies.

The battery is 4000 mAh. There is no wireless charging support on the Honor View 20. In India, the Honor View 20 is running Magic UI from the company based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Advertising

As we noted in our first impressions, the Honor View 20 has an impressive camera and design. It remains to be seen how Honor will price the phone when it launches in India, though the expectation is something close to Rs 40,000. The Honor View 20 will be the company’s first big flagship phone in India for 2019.