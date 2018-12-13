Honor View 20 India launch event to take place in January: Report

Honor View 20 could be launched in January 2019, according to a report from 91mobiles. In addition, this report also states that the device will have a 24MP front camera within the in-display hole. The Honor phone will be launched at a global event in Paris, that is scheduled for January 22.

The 91mobiles report quotes a representative of the Huawei sub-brand stating that View 20 will feature an in-display hole of 4.5mm diameter. This will be placed on the phone’s top left corner, and is slated to host a 24MP front camera.

Before the global launch event, Honor View 20 will be launched in China as Honor V20 on December 26, for which retailer JD.com appears to have begun pre-orders.

Another recent leak, spotted via Weibo, shows an AnTuTu listing of the upcoming device. According to the shared images, Honor View 20, running the Kirin 980 processor, and having 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage, received a benchmark score of 291244. This phone is expected to be based on EMUI 9 over and above Android 9 Pie, as rumours indicate that the phone could be priced in China around 3000 yuan (Rs approx.).

Honor View 20 is also expected to feature a triple rear camera configuration, consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera, that is expected to offer improved low-light photography.

Honor has confirmed via Twitter that View 20 could come with a new feature, called Link Turbo. As per the company’s official Twitter handle, the new mode will allow users to conduct data operations while using 4G networks and Wi-Fi connections simultaneously.

This is expected to reduce dependency on any on network, while also improving connectivity speeds and downloads. Link Turbo has been included in the company’s Honor Magic 2, that was launched in China last month.