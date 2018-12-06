Honor View 11 with ‘punch hole’ display could launch on January 22

Honor has confirmed a media event for January 22, and the buzz is that its View 11 (that can also be called the View 20) will be the star of the show. The launch event will take place in Paris on January 22, a month before the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off in Barcelona.

The invite shows a smartphone with an unusual display. The phone’s screen cut out is clearly visible that accommodates a selfie camera. This way Huawei can increase the size of the display as well as the screen-to-body ratio.

Interestingly, the View 11 will be the first smartphone from Huawei’s sister brand to feature a punch hole display. Last week, Huawei had confirmed that it will launch the Nova 4 on December 17, featuring a punch hole display to house the front-facing camera. Unlike the Nova 4 which will be a mid-end smartphone, Honor’s View 11 could be a flagship device. Speculation is rife that it will be powered by Kirin 980, the same chipset that also powers the Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20.

What makes this screen technology so interesting that even Samsung wants to launch a phone with a similar design. The South Korean major calls the display type “Infinity O”, as revealed by the company during its developer conference in San Francisco last month. The Galaxy A8s will be officially launched in China on December 10.

Honor will launch the View 11 or View 20 in Paris on January 22. It is unknown if the View 20 will launch outside of Europe. We will keep you updated.