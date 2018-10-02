Honor View 10 starts getting Android 9.0 Pie update: Report

Honor View 10 reportedly gets Android 9.0 Pie update in Europe

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is rolling out Android 9 Pie update for the Honor View 10, as per a GsmArena report. The latest update which is said to be layered on top of Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 skin carries build number 9.0.0.108. As per the report, Honor is rolling out the Android Pie update only in Europe and it is currently available on Honor View 10 BKL-L09 model.

As for the features, GsmArena report reveals that the EMUI 9.0 include GPU Turbo 2.0 technology, quick app launches, travel assistant, a password vault and Digital Wellbeing features that is said to allow users to set a limit on how much time they are spending on the phone. As per the report, the Android 9 Pie is rolled out on the Honor View 10 via an OTA update.

Also Read: Honor View 10 review: At Rs 29,999, this mid-range flagship offers a lot

To recall, Honor View 10 was launched in India in January this year. The former flagship model from Huawei’s sub-brand features a 5.99-inch FullView 18:9 display. It runs Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor which has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI-related tasks. In terms of optics, Honor View 10 features dual camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor. The smartphone relies on a monochrome and RGB sensor combination. Up front, it has a 13MP camera sensor. The phone packs a 3750 mAh battery and comes with USB Type-C port for charging. Honor View 10 is available in India for a price of Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version. It comes in two colour options- Navy Blue and Midnight Black.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd