Honor V30 with dual hole-punch display, 5G support to launch on Nov 26

Honor V30 with a dual punch-hole front camera, 5G support will launch in China on November 26, the company has confirmed on Weibo. Honor took to the Chinese social networking site to reveal the Honor V30 series launch event details, which will take place in Beijing, China and also posted a teaser image that reveals the front of the device.

Honor V30 will sport two front cameras, placed in a punch hole on the top left of the screen. The display will have extremely thin bezels. Honor V30 will support 5G. According to a report in IT Home, Honor CEO George Zhao also previously confirmed the launch date in a video and that the phone will be 5G capable.

It is speculated that Honor V30 will sport 60MP triple camera system at the back and pack the “Camera Matrix” technology, details of which are unclear at this point. The technology was trademarked by Huawei earlier this year.

Twitter user Teme leaked details of Honor V30 series last month. According to the tipster, Honor V30 will have a single punch hole camera and LCD display, while the ‘Pro’ variant will sport dual cameras on the front. Huawei V30 Pro is said to have an OLED screen.

Huawei V30 will be powered by Kirin 990 processor and the V30 Pro will have Kirin 990 5G. Huawei V30 and V30 Pro are said to feature triple and quad rear camera system, though both phones will have a 60MP primary sensor. The battery in Huawei V30 will be 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5w SuperCharge, while that in the Pro variant will be a bigger 4200nAh one with 40w SuperCharge.