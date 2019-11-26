Honor V30, V30 Pro with dual punch-hole display, 5G support launched

Honor V30 and V30 Pro have been launched in China, and both smartphones made their debut with 5G. Both are powered by the Kirin 990, dual punch-hole display and a triple camera setup on the back. The V30 Pro starts at 3899 Yuan (or Rs 39,603), while the V30 starts at 3299 Yuan (or Rs 33,508). Both smartphones will go on sale in China from next month, though the global debut of the V30 series isn’t clear due to the US ban.

Out of the two, the V30 Pro is a premium mid-range smartphone that will compete against the likes of OnePlus 7T and Redmi K20 Pro. This one is powered by the Kirin 990 5G, while the V30 is powered by the Kirin 990 and Balong 5000 modem. In addition, both smartphones will be equipped with a 5G/4G dual-mode, which essentially means they will be compatible with 4G as well as 3G networks. Realme X50 and Redmi K30 Pro are also rumoured to feature a 5G/4G dual-mode.

The View 30 Pro comes with something called a “SuperSensing” triple-camera setup at the back. The setup consists of a 40MP Sony IMX600 primary lens, a 12MP super wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The main and super-wide-angle cameras will also support dual-OIS. The V30, on the other hand, has the same camera setup except it has an 8MP super wide-angle camera. Both phones feature a dual front-facing selfie camera and an 8MP wide-angle snapper with a 105-degree field of vision.

The devices are powered by the latest Kirin 990 chipset, paired with Honor’s custom GPU Turbo technology. Plus, there’s also support for 8GB RAM with storage options of 128GB or 256GB (limited to Pro only). Both smartphones have 6.57-inch FullView Full HD+ IPS LCD displays, alongside “in-screen” dual selfie cameras.

The top-end V30 Pro is backed by a 4,100mAh battery, while the View 30 has a slightly larger 4,200mAh battery. Both can be charged with Honor’s 40W Wired SuperCharge technology that lets to charge 70 per cent of battery in 30 minutes. Interestingly, the View 30 Pro can also wirelessly reverse charge other devices.