Honor V30 Pro with dual hole-punch display, quad rear cameras leaked in images

Honor V30 series will launch in China on November 26. Ahead of the official debut, Honor has taken to Chinese social media site Weibo to post a teaser video showing off the front of the phone. The 14-second video shows Chinese actor Huang Jingyu holding the phone, which reveals a dual punch-hole display.

Reports suggest that it is the Pro variant that will have dual front cameras, while Huawei V30 will sport a single punch hole screen. So it is likely that the phone showed off in the video is Honor V30 Pro variant. It also reiterates that Honor P30 will support 5G capability as well, something that was revealed in an official teaser previously as well.

Honor P30 Pro has also been leaked in an image render in a separate Weibo post, which reveals four back cameras. It looks like three camera sensors will be placed vertically on the top left, while a fourth sensor and LED flash unit will be placed one on top of another besides the three lenses. It also reveals that the phone will have V-shaped gradient patterns at the back.

Separately, Slashleaks has hinted at an Aston Martin variant for Honor V30. The tipster posted a poster, which has a lit-up outline of the phone in the background and a black Aston Martin in the front. The brand name ‘Honor’ is written on the top of the poster in bold letters with the Aston Martin logo beside it.

Specifications of Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro were previously leaked by Twitter user Teme. Honor V30 is said to sport a single punch hole camera, LCD display, and 60MP triple rear camera system. The phone will be powered by Kirin 990 and will have a 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5w SuperCharge.

Meanwhile, Honor V30 Pro will get dual cameras on the front. It will feature an OLED screen. The Pro variant will be powered by Kirin 990 5G processor and it will be backed by a bigger 4200mAh battery with 40w SuperCharge. Huawei V30 Pro will sport quad rear camera system, where the main sensor will be 60MP.