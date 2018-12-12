Honor V20 tentative price, specifications spotted through pre-order listing

Honor V20 appears to be available for pre-orders in China through online shopping website JD.com. This confirms some of the phone’s specifications, and indicates that the phone could be launched as a premium flagship. Honor V20 will be launched in China on December 26, while the global launch is slated to take place in Paris on January 22, though the company has officially announced the phone.

The image of Honor V20 sported with the product listing only shows the top half of the display, as well as the in-display camera at the top left corner. It also shows a price tag of 9998 yuan, which is more than Rs 1 lakh, though it does feature a disclaimer, that states on translation that this is “the virtual price of the product, as the real price will be announced later.”

The official price of Honor V20 would only be revealed on December 26, but this Honor phone could be priced around other flagship devices, like Galaxy Note 9 and Pixel 3 XL.

The specifications of Honor V20 include a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The display has hole in the front for the selfie camera, something that Samsung has also introduced with its Galaxy A8s.

The phone will run the Kirin 980 processor, and be based on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 on top. While the battery specifications remain unknown, certification agency listings have confirmed that Honor V20 will come with 22.5W fast charging support. This phone will also feature ‘Link Turbo’, that will allow users to download from 4G networks and Wi-Fi simultaneously.

Among the camera details, Honor V20 is expected to have a triple rear camera configuration. This will include a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, with a pixel size of 0.8 microns and support for AI HDR. This is also expected to be backed by a time-of-flight (TOF) sensor.

The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to reveal details of the in-display camera. A similar display will also be seen when Honor parent Huawei launches Huawei Nova 4 on December 17.