Honor V20 launch today at 12.30 pm; will feature TOF sensor and 48MP camera

Honor V20 or the Honor View20 will officially launch in China today, though the company has already confirmed some crucial details about the phone. Honor is Huawei’s sub-brand, and the V20 will be the first phone from the brand to feature a hole in the display as well as 48MP rear camera.

Honor V20 will roll out in international markets under the name Honor View 20. It has not been confirmed when the Honor View 20 will come to India, though previous leaks have said the phone will launch in the country by January 2019.

Honor V20 launch today: Livestream details, timings

Honor V20’s livestream is up on the China website of Honor. The livestream will start at 3 pm Beijing Standard time, which is around 12.30 pm IST. Users who want to watch the Honor V20 livestream can go to Honor’s China website, and click on the banner page for the Honor V20, which will open up a separate link to the live stream for the event.

Honor has already announced a separate global event for the View 20 in Paris, which will take place on January 22. This will be the global version of the same phone with similar specifications, though it will have a global ROM, instead of the China ROM.

Honor V20: Expected price

Honor V20’s pricing was also leaked earlier. On Weibo, it was revealed that the Honor V20 will start at 2799 Yuan, which is around Rs 28,000 plus for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost 3299 Yuan, which is nearly Rs 33,000 plus on conversion.

Honor V20 is already listed at the VMall e-commerce website in China for pre-orders in Blue and Black colour options.

Honor V20: Expected specifications

Honor V20 will have a “punch-hole” display with a cut-out on the top left of the screen for the 25MP front camera. The hole is 4.5mm in diameter and allows Honor to get rid of the notch on the front, and instead offer a clean, nearly edge-to-edge display. Samsung Galaxy A8s also offers something similar.

It will be powered by Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 processor, which is also powering the Mate 20 Pro device. The rear camera will be 48MP and the phone will also come with a 4000mAh battery. A new teaser has indicated that the camera will have a Time of Flight (TOF) sensor as well, which could be the third camera the back.

Honor also confirmed that the phone will come with new feature called Link Turbo, which will allow users to rely on 4G networks and Wi-Fi connections simultaneously for surfing the web. The phone will also come with the GPU Turbo technology for gaming, which we saw on the Honor Play.

Earlier a Maserati edition of the Honor V20 was also leaked ahead of the launch. Not much is known about the limited edition model at the moment, but it will come with branding from Maserati.