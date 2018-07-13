Honor to launch new smartphone in India on July 24

Honor might launch the Honor 9X in India on July 24. Honor might launch the Honor 9X in India on July 24.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has sent out media invites for an event being held on July 24 in India. It is expected to unveil the Honor 9i (2018) which, according to previous reports will be rebranded as the Honor 9X at the event. The block your date invite is simple and only has a hashtag “NOORDINARYBEAUTY” written on it.

Honor is also expected to launch the Note 10 in China soon, though it is unlikely that this phone will make its way to India soon. Coming to Honor 9i (2018), the highlight of this phone is the dual rear camera setup consisting of 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor.

The smartphone was launched in China last month priced at CNY 1,399 (Approximately Rs 14,000) for the 64GB variant and CNY 1,699 (Approximately Rs 17,000) for the 128GB variant.

Honor 9i (2018) sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the octa-core Kirin 659 processor paired with the ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. The smartphone is available in two storage variants 64GB and 128GB expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB along with 4GB of RAM.

It runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.0 skin on top and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Honor 9i (2018) sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor paired with an LED flash. Additionally, it supports PDAF, HDR, time-lapse and burst modes.

On the front, it features a 16MP sensor with an AI (Artificial Intelligence) beautification mode for taking selfies. Both the front and the rear cameras support HD video recording at 1080p resolution. In terms of other specifications, Honor 9i (2018) comes with a fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and MicroUSB for charging and data transfer.

