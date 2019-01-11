Honor starts rolling out Android Pie based EMUI 9.0 to Honor 10, Honor Play and Honor View 10

Huawei sub-brand Honor has started rolling out Android 9.0 Pie based EMUI 9.0 to its Honor 10, Honor Play and Honor View 10. The company claims that the devices updated to EMUI 9.0 will be much faster and smoother increasing the system operation by 12.9 per cent. This will be a phased rollout to avoid server congestion, and smartphone owners will slowly start receiving update notifications for the same.

The update adds many features like full-screen gestures, a new UI, GPU Turbo 2.0, Translation, AI Shopping, HiVision visual search, Password Vault, Wireless Sharing, Digital Balance dashboard, and much more. The company stated that EMUI 9.0 is the worlds first UI that can process and support various AI functionalities like scene detection and NPU based processing.

To check if your smartphone has got the update, you will need to go into the settings panel of the device. Where you will have to navigate to the ‘about phone’ tab and open it. Then you will need to open the system updates tab. There you need to press on check for updates.

If the update shows up you can press download and install, after which your device will reboot into the new UI. However, if it doesn’t show up, you will have to wait for the company to make it available on your device.

With the GPU Turbo 2.0 technology, the company claims these devices will be able to handle intensive workloads and provide an on-demand performance boost while reducing power consumption. The update will also add a password vault and uninterrupted gaming mode feature to the devices.

The password vault will help users store their encrypted password with their face or fingerprint data for various services. Whereas the Uninterrupted Gaming Mode will provide mobile gamers with a performance boost and will put everything on hold.