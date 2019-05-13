Honor shares teaser for quad-camera setup on Honor 20 series

Honor 20 series will launch in London on May 21 with three phones expected in this lineup. The company has recently shared a poster on its social media handles which teases the quad cameras on the upcoming device.

The official poster does not reveal much about the lenses on the device but a Slashleak contributor, going by @rodent950 on Twitter has shared two more posters, one of which gives a hint at the type of lenses Honor 20 series smartphones will use. The poster has four bubbles where the first bubble carries a regular picture and the second bubble carries a wider view of the first image.

The third bubble in the poster carries a close-up shot of a lead with a blurred background. The fourth bubble shows a close-up view of two birds, which are visible in the first and second bubble’s image.

Based on these shots we can assume that the Honor 20 series or at least Honor 20 Pro will have a primary sensor clubbed with an ultra-wide angle lens, a macro lens and a telephoto zoom lens. The teaser sits in line with the previously leaked renders and camera specifications of the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro.

As per leaks, the Honor 20 Pro is expected to come with a 6.6-inch OLED display, a Kirin 980 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM and quad-camera setup at the back. Slashleaks revealed the camera specifications of the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro, where both the devices carry a quad-rear camera setup.

The Honor 20 Pro will reportedly have a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor + 16MP super wide angle lens + 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom + 2MP macro sensor. The camera specifications of the non-Pro variant are also the same except for the telephoto lens. The Honor 20 will feature a 2MP depth sensor, instead of the 3x optical zoom sensor.