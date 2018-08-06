Honor Play with GPU Turbo technology, notch display launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow Us:
Monday, August 6, 2018
Written by Meghna Dutta | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2018 12:37:01 pm
honor play, honor play specifications, honor play price in india, honor play india launch, honor play amazon exclusive, honor play sale, honor play features, gpu turbo technology, kirin 970, honor play price, huawei, honor Honor Play will be available exclusively on Amazon India on August 6 from 4 pm onwards

Honor has launched its latest mid-range offering, the Honor Play at an event in New Delhi today. Honor Play is priced at Rs 19,999 for the base variant, 4GB RAM/64GB storage. Honor Play’s 6GB RAM/64GB storage model comes for a price tag of Rs 23,999. Honor Play will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India on August 6, which is today from 4 pm onward.

Honor Play, which is touted to be a gaming smartphone, is the first device in India to feature proprietary GPU Turbo technology from the company. The technology basically leverages ‘hardware-software integration’ and provide smooth graphics rendition. Honor Play is powered by Huawei’s flagship chipset, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that comes with AI capabilities. The handset comes in two RAM/storage configurations- 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB native storage.

While Honor 9N and Honor 9 Lite boasted glass design, the new Honor Play now comes encased in a metallic body. Fine antenna lines run along the curvature on top and bottom of the back panel. The phone has dual rear camera setup stacked vertically and a circular shaped fingerprint sensor.

Talking about other specifications, Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FHD+ notch style display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has a pixel density of 409ppi and 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution stretched across the front panel.

It runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of photography, the Honor Play features dual camera setup packing a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. Up front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. Honor Play packs a 3,750mAh battery. Connectivity options on the phone include- 802.11 b/g/n/a/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack.

