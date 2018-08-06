Honor Play with GPU Turbo technology, notch display launched in India: Price, specifications

Honor Play will be available exclusively on Amazon India on August 6 from 4 pm onwards Honor Play will be available exclusively on Amazon India on August 6 from 4 pm onwards

Honor has launched its latest mid-range offering, the Honor Play at an event in New Delhi today. Honor Play is priced at Rs 19,999 for the base variant, 4GB RAM/64GB storage. Honor Play’s 6GB RAM/64GB storage model comes for a price tag of Rs 23,999. Honor Play will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India on August 6, which is today from 4 pm onward.

Honor Play, which is touted to be a gaming smartphone, is the first device in India to feature proprietary GPU Turbo technology from the company. The technology basically leverages ‘hardware-software integration’ and provide smooth graphics rendition. Honor Play is powered by Huawei’s flagship chipset, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that comes with AI capabilities. The handset comes in two RAM/storage configurations- 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB native storage.

While Honor 9N and Honor 9 Lite boasted glass design, the new Honor Play now comes encased in a metallic body. Fine antenna lines run along the curvature on top and bottom of the back panel. The phone has dual rear camera setup stacked vertically and a circular shaped fingerprint sensor.

Also Read: Honor Play launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Price starts at Rs 19,999; sale from at 4pm

Talking about other specifications, Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FHD+ notch style display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has a pixel density of 409ppi and 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution stretched across the front panel.

It runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of photography, the Honor Play features dual camera setup packing a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. Up front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. Honor Play packs a 3,750mAh battery. Connectivity options on the phone include- 802.11 b/g/n/a/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd