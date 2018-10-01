Honor Play Ultraviolet edition launched: Price in India, availability

Honor Play Ultraviolet colour variant launched for Rs 19,999

Honor Play Ultraviolet colour variant has been launched in India. The new Honor Play Ultraviolet edition is priced at Rs 19,999 will go on sale on October 3 in India. The phone will come in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and it will be available for purchase exclusively on the e-retail platform, Amazon.

Besides the new Ultraviolet colour coating, specifications of the new Honor Play colour variant remains the same to that of the standard edition. The phone features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a notch on top. The display has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 409ppi.

Honor Play is claimed to be the first device in India to feature the in-house GPU Turbo technology from the company. The technology basically leverages ‘hardware-software integration’ and provide smooth graphics rendition.

Honor Play features a metallic body with antenna bands running along the curvature on the top and bottom of the rear panel. The phone has a circular shaped fingerprint sensor mounted at the back. Honor Play is powered by an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC paired with Mali-G72 GPU and built-in NPU (neural processor unit). The phone offers two RAM options- 4GB and 6GB RAM paired with 64GB onboard storage.

Honor Play offers a dual-rear camera setup carrying a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it gets a 16MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The native camera app comes with AI features including scene, object detection and 3D facial recognition. It runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a 3,750mAh battery.

Huawei’s sub-brand launched the Honor Play in India for a price starting at Rs 19,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. Honor Play is available in Navy Blue and Midnight Black colour options with Ultraviolet being the new add-on to the list. As for the connectivity options, the phone includes- 802.11 b/g/n/a/ac, Bluetooth v4.2 The device has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

