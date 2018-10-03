Honor Play Ultraviolet colour goes on sale on Amazon India, Honor e-store

Honor Play ultraviolet colour option is now available for sale in India on Amazon as well as the company’s online store.

Honor Play ultraviolet colour option is now available for sale in India on Amazon as well as the company’s online store. The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999 and the new colour variant will be only be available in the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage configuration. Honor Play was launched in Navy Blue and Midnight Black colour options. Besides the new colour option, specifications of the device remain the same.

Honor Play features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a notch on top. The display has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 409ppi. Honor Play is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with Mali-G72 GPU and built-in NPU (neural processor unit). The phone offers two RAM options- 4GB and 6GB RAM paired with 64GB onboard storage priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively.

Honor Play is the company’s first smartphone to feature its own GPU Turbo technology. The technology leverages ‘hardware-software integration’ to provide smooth graphics rendition.

Honor Play offers a dual-rear camera setup carrying a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it gets a 16MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The native camera app comes with AI features including scene, object detection and 3D facial recognition. It runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.

