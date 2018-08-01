Honor Play to feature flagship Kirin 970 chipset, confirms company

Honor Play is powered by a Kirin 970, the company’s flagship mobile processor. Honor Play is powered by a Kirin 970, the company’s flagship mobile processor.

Honor Play will come with Huawei’s flagship processor Kirin 970, the company announced in a press statement. The latest smartphone from the Chinese brand will make its debut in India on August 6. Honor Play will be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform, Amazon.

For those unaware, Huawei introduced its flagship chipset Kirin 970 with AI (Artificial Intelligence) integration in September 2017. The chipset has a neural processing unit (NPU) embedded inside which has a total of 5.5 million transistors in just one square meter, all of which is achieved with the 10nm fabrication process.

The Kirin 970 is powered by an 8-core CPU and 12-core GPU which is claimed to provide 25 times better performance and 50 per cent better efficiency than the quad-core Cortex-A73 CPU. Honor in press note mentioned that NPU meant for AI capabilities will enable the smartphone’s AI camera to detect “22 different scenes from 500 different scenarios” and adjust the best camera settings for the perfect capture. Further, the dedicated NPU is claimed to consume just 2 per cent battery compared to CPU doing similar AI tasks.

Also Read: ‘Honor will focus under Rs 15,000 price segment, that’s where the Indian buyers are’

As far as Honor Play’s specifications are concerned, it features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with either 4GB/6GB RAM paired with 64GB/128GB storage. Honor Play runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of optics, the Honor device features dual camera setup packing a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth.

At the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. Notably, Honor Play is one of the first devices from the company’s smartphone shelf to integrate Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology which is designed to enhance gaming and overall performance. It has a battery capacity of 3750mAh. Honor Play was originally launched in China for a price starting at CNY 1,999 (or approx Rs 21,000) for the 4GB RAM model and CNY 2,399 (or approx Rs 25,100) for the 6GB RAM variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd