Honor Play launch in India LIVE UPDATES: What to expect, price, specifications, and more

Honor Play India Launch Live: Catch all the updates straight from the India launch of the Honor Play Honor Play India Launch Live: Catch all the updates straight from the India launch of the Honor Play

Honor Play launch in India, price, specifications and features LIVE UPDATES: Honor Play will launch in India at an event in New Delhi. The phone has been launched in China, and is expected to launch here at a similar price. As seen from the company’s teasers, Honor Play offers many features for smartphone gamers, which, in turn, are expected to enhance the phone’s video output and overall performance.

The Honor Play launch in India will be available via a live stream. This will run on YouTube, through the company’s Honor India channel, as well as the Honor India Facebook page. At the same time, updates around the launch will also be available on Honor India’s Twitter page. As a part of the event, Honor India is running a contest for fans. When they spot the #CrazyFastCrazySmart hashtag on their screens, fans must share the screenshot of the same in the comments section of the live stream. Contest winners will be eligible to receive discounts, vouchers, or free gifts from the company.