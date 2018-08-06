Honor Play launch in India LIVE UPDATES: What to expect, price, specifications, and more

Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
Written by Meghna Dutta , Arnav Bhattacharya | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2018 11:02:34 am
Honor Play launch in India, price, specifications and features LIVE UPDATES: Honor Play will launch in India at an event in New Delhi. The phone has been launched in China, and is expected to launch here at a similar price. As seen from the company’s teasers, Honor Play offers many features for smartphone gamers, which, in turn, are expected to enhance the phone’s video output and overall performance.

The Honor Play launch in India will be available via a live stream. This will run on YouTube, through the company’s Honor India channel, as well as the Honor India Facebook page. At the same time, updates around the launch will also be available on Honor India’s Twitter page. As a part of the event, Honor India is running a contest for fans. When they spot the #CrazyFastCrazySmart hashtag on their screens, fans must share the screenshot of the same in the comments section of the live stream. Contest winners will be eligible to receive discounts, vouchers, or free gifts from the company.

11:02 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Honor Play launch in India: Honor-Audi partnership

Honor has partnered with Audi, and will launch an Audi Sport LMS edition of the Honor Play. This is the latest collaboration between Huawei and automobile companies. Previously, it has collaborated with Audi sub-brand Porsche, to create the Porsche design Huawei Mate 10. Like its predecessor, the Honor Play Audi Sport LMS is expected to come with premium features, that will enhance the phone's performance, as well as the car's functions. The sale date of this variant could differ from that of the regular Honor Play 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uw_0Hqm2-9k

Honor Play is the first device from the company’s smartphone shelf to sport Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology for enhanced performance. Honor has implemented “4D” haptic feedback as well as to provide smooth graphics rendition while running games.

Featuring a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Honor Play comes with a notch, and a 19.5:9 screen aspect ratio. Powered by the Kirin 970 chipset, it runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, as well as a 3,750mAh. It comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options, backed by 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 256GB via microSD support.

On the camera front, Honor Play features dual-rear camers, with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. At the front, this phone has a 16MP camera. While the 4GB RAM model was launched in China for 1999 yuan (Rs 20,031 approx.), its 6GB RAM variant was launched at 2399 yuan (Rs 24,039 approx.)

Honor Play will be launched as an Amazon exclusive, and will go on sale from 4pm today. Prices and launch offers will be announced at the event.

