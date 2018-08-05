Honor Play India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

Honor Play India launch tomorrow: How to watch live, India timings, expected price and more Honor Play India launch tomorrow: How to watch live, India timings, expected price and more

Honor Play launch in India: Honor Play is all set to debut in India on August 6. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an event which will be held in New Delhi from 11 am. The smartphone will be Amazon India exclusive and it will be available for purchase on the launch day itself. Amazon has already put a dedicated ‘Notify Me’ page on its portal. The new Honor Play is the first device from the company’s smartphone shelf to sport Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology for enhanced performance. Honor Play launch event will be live streamed via Honor’s official YouTube channel.

Here are the details of how to watch Honor Play livestream, features and expected price of the device.

Honor Play India launch: How to watch livestream, timings for India

Honor Play will be unveiled in India at 11 am on August 6 at an event in New Delhi. The event will be live-streamed, and those users who are interested can catch the entire launch event live through the company’s official YouTube channel. Users can also follow Honor India’s Facebook and Twitter handle for the updates.

Honor Play India launch: Expected price

Honor Play was originally launched in China for a price starting at CNY CNY 1,999 (around Rs 20,100) for the 4GB RAM model. Reports suggest that the Honor could likely launch the handset at a similar price in the Indian smartphone market. The higher variant that carries 6GB RAM/64GB storage was launched at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 24,100).

Honor Play India launch: Specifications, features

Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FHD+ tall display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and notch on top. Powering the phone is Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset that comes with AI capabilities. It comes 64GB onboard storage paired with either 4GB/6GB RAM. The phone supports expandable storage of up to 256GB (via microSD card). Honor has implemented “4D” haptic feedback as well as to provide smooth graphics rendition while running games.

Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the camera front, the Honor Play features dual camera setup having a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera sensor. At the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. Honor Play carries a 3,750mAh battery and comes with dual-SIM support.

