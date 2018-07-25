Honor Play India launch set for August 6, will be Amazon exclusive

Honor Play will be pitched as a gaming smartphone when it launches in India on August 6 Honor Play will be pitched as a gaming smartphone when it launches in India on August 6

Honor Play will make its India debut on August 6. The gaming smartphone which was unveiled in China last month will be exclusive to Amazon. indianexpress.com previously reported the Honor Play would launch in India in the coming days, though the company didn’t reveal a specific launch date. However, Amazon’s listing now shows the handset to unveil early next month and it will sell exclusively on the e-retail platform. Amazon India has put a dedicated Honor Play page whereby users can register their email id and get updates about Honor Play via the ‘Notify Me’ button.

Honor Play is the first device from the company’s shelf to feature in-house ‘GPU Turbo’ technology. Honor has incorporated “4D” haptic feedback to render smooth performance while playing games. Talking about the specifications, Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei’s flagship processor Kirin 970. It comes with either 4GB/6GB RAM paired with 64GB/128GB storage. Honor Play runs EMUI 8.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the camera front, the Honor Play features dual camera setup having a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP. At the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. It has a battery backup of 3750mAh.

Honor recently launched its mid-range smartphone, the Honor 9N in India. The smartphone is available from July 31 on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 11,999. Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 notch-style display, dual rear cameras, and a glass body. It is powered by Kirin 659 processor paired with either 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage or 4GB RAM/128GB native storage.

