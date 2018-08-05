Honor Play to be available exclusively on Amazon India from August 6 starting at 4 pm. Honor Play to be available exclusively on Amazon India from August 6 starting at 4 pm.

Honor Play will be available for purchase exclusively on the e-commerce platform, Amazon India from August 6. The first sale will commence on the online portal at 4 pm and it will be available in two colour schemes- Midnight Black and Navy Blue.

Amazon has already put a dedicated page for the new Honor Play whereby prospective buyers can log in into their Amazon account and get updates regarding the device by simply tapping on the “Notify Me” button. Honor has teamed up with Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup racing series to promote Honor Play in India.

“Both Audio and Honor root their vision in technology, allowing Audi to lead in the racing world and Honor to lead in mobile innovation,” the dedicated Honor Play page reads.

Also Read: Honor Play to feature flagship Kirin 970 chipset, confirms company

In terms of specifications, Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei’s flagship processor Kirin 970 with AI capabilities. It comes with either 4GB/6GB RAM paired with 64GB/128GB storage. Honor Play is the first smartphone from the Chinese brand that features the proprietary ‘GPU Turbo’ technology. Honor has incorporated “4D” haptic feedback as well as to provide smooth graphics rendition while throttling games.

Honor Play runs EMUI 8.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the camera front, the Honor Play features dual camera setup having a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP. At the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. It has a battery backup of 3750mAh.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd