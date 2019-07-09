Honor Play 8 powered by MediaTek A22 processor launched: Price, specifications

Honor has launched a new entry-level smartphone, dubbed Honor Play 8, which joins the already available Honor Play 8A and Honor Play 8C. It is priced at Yuan 599 (approximately Rs 6,000) and is available for consumers to purchase via Vmall and other Chinese e-retailers.

the company is yet to reveal if the device will be made available in other parts of the world including India or not. The Honor Play 8A and Play 8C aren’t available anywhere except for China.

Key features of the device include a waterdrop-style notched display, MediaTek A22 processor, Android 9.0 Pie operating system and a 3,020mAh battery.

Honor Play 8 sports a 5.71-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,020mAh battery. It sports a sole 13MP primary sensor on the back with an aperture of f/1.8 along with an LED flash module. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS and a micro USB port for charging and data transfer.