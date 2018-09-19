Honor Play 6GB RAM, 64GB storage model now available on open sale on Amazon India

Honor Play is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with the ARM Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. Honor Play is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with the ARM Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.

Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced that Honor Play smartphone will now be available via an open sale model. Honor Play 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant which is priced at Rs 23,999 will be available on Amazon India via the open sale model from September 19, the company said in a press statement. Honor Play was previously available for purchase via the flash sale model.

Honor Play sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ notched display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with the ARM Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. The device features Honor’s own proprietary GPU Turbo technology, which is said to throttle the GPU during intense gaming sessions, for a better user experience. The device comes in two RAM configurations – 4GB and 6GB, paired with 64GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of Honor Play is priced at Rs 19,999.

Honor Play runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.1 skin on top. The device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor for taking selfies. All of this is backed by a 3,750mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Honor Magic 2 could feature AMOLED display with nearly 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio: Report

Honor is also hosting a four-day sale on Flipkart namely ‘Honor Days Sale’. During the sale, Honor will be offering customers deals on its smartphones including, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9i, and Honor 10. The sale is already live and will be running till September 21.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd