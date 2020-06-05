You can measure your body temperature with Honor Play 4 Pro

Honor Play 4 Pro can check human temperature for fever. (Image: Weibo) Honor Play 4 Pro can check human temperature for fever. (Image: Weibo)

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyone and every aspect of life. As humans adjust to wearing masks in public, following social distancing norms, and using thermal scanners to allow entry— some say that we are now living in the new normal, which seems all the more believable with the launch a smartphone that can measure the body temperature.

Honor recently launched the Honor Play 4 and the Honor Play 4 Pro in China that come with the usual set of specifications. However, the Pro variant of the lineup features a special infrared temperature sensor. This means the phone can measure the temperatures of objects, animals, and people. Honor claims that the IR temperature sensor on the Honor Play 4 Pro has a measurement range of -20 to 100 degrees centigrade.

This range is more than enough to cover the human body’s range of potential temperature and check for fever. That means the Honor 4 Play could be used to check body temperature instead of a thermal scanner. Notably, high-fever is one of the symptoms of Covid-19.

How the IR camera works

As per the video posted on Weibo, the body temperature measurement feature works when the Honor Play 4 Pro’s IR camera is placed on someone’s forehead or hands. The body temperature will then be displayed through an app. The full functionality of the feature is not clear yet.

Honor Play 4 Pro specifications and price

The Honor Play 4 Pro is powered by flagship Kirin 990 processor, which also powers the Huawei Mate 30 series and the Honor 30 series of smartphones. The Honor Play 4 Pro features a 6.57-inch 1080p display, 4200mAh battery, and 40W fast charging support.

The phone is 5G capable and packs a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 40MP primary sensor and a zoom camera. The Honor Play 4 Pro is priced at Yuan 2,999 that translates to Rs 30,000. It will go on sale in China on June 12.

