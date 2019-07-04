Honor Pad 5 series on sale through Flipkart: Price, specifications

Huawei sub-brand Honor had unveiled the Honor Pad 5 in two different size variants – 8-inch and 10.1-inch last month in India and now the device has been made available for sale through Flipkart. Both the Honor Pad 5 series tablets come in two storage variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and are powered through 5,100mAh battery.

Coming to Honor Pad 5 8-inch tablet, the device is powered by Kirin 710 processor, which is paired with either 3GB RAM + 32GB storage or 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Both these storage variants of the 8-inch device are now available for purchase at Rs 15,499 and Rs 17,499 respectively on Flipkart. The tablet is equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Surround Sound feature. The device also has got built-in Smart PA, which the company claims can offer realistic acoustics, enhanced bass and better audio quality at full volume without damaging the speakers’ overtime. It runs Android 9.0 Pie and comes with 8MP primary camera 8MP front camera.

On the other hand, the Honor Pad 5 10.1-inch tablet is packed by Kirin 659 processor paired with 3GB+32GB or 4GB+64GB and is available for Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively on Flipkart. Apart from this, the Honor Pad 5 10.1-inch tablet comes with Harman/Kardon’s acoustic engineering, that helps the dual stereo speakers of the device deliver various audio effects. The company claims that the 10.1-inch full HD display and the Histen 5.0 technology along with its audio capabilities can make the tablet perfect a device for home entertainment. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and 8MP primary camera and 2MP front sensor.

The Honor Pad 5 series has a back-shell metal integration and comes in Glacial Blue colour option. It is available for purchase from July 4 on Flipkart. Interested buyers can avail no-cost EMI options on choosing three to six months payment scheme and an additional discount of Rs 500 on exchanging their old product.

“With the latest offering, we have introduced multiple features that users will appreciate such as the advanced GPU Turbo Technology, Full HD Screens, Dual Stereo Speakers and Dedicated Children’s Corner with Eye Comfort Modes.” Suhail Tariq, CMO at Honor India said in a statement.