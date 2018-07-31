Honor Note 10 to launch in China today; availability in India yet to be confirmed

Honor Note 10 will be launched today in China at an event in Beijing. Honor Note 10 will be launched today in China at an event in Beijing.

Honor Note 10 will be launched today in China at an event in Beijing. The phone will add to the company’s flagship lineup, and its launch event will begin from 1.30pm local time, which will be 11am IST. Honor Note 10 will continue the company’s Note series, whose previous iteration was the Honor Note 8, launched in 2016. This phone is expected to bring many features based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) with it.

From the latest leaks, Honor Note 10 could be expected to launch with a 5000mAh battery. Also, posters have suggested that the phone would come with ‘Cool’ technology, which hints that this phone may have in-built temperature control. Meanwhile, it has also been suggested that Honor Note 10 could come with stereo speakers, which had not been seen on the Note 8. This phone could also be expected to have vertically-stacked dual-rear cameras, though their specifications are not known yet. Post its China launch and pricing, we will soon know if and when the Note 10 will be seen in global markets, including India.

Featuring a 6.9-inch FullView display, Honor Note 10 will have a notchless display, with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Expected to run the Kirin 970 processor, it could be based on EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. On the storage front, it could come with 6GB/8GB RAM, and 64/128/256GB of internal storage, that could be backed by a 5000mAh battery. The camera specifications rumoured on Honor Note 10 includes 16MP+24MP vertically-stacked dual-rear cameras, as well as a 13MP front camera. The phone has been available for pre-order on Chinese e-commerce platform Vmall.com.

