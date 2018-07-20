Honor Note 10 to launch in China on July 31, confirms company. (Image of Honor 10 used for representational purposes) Honor Note 10 to launch in China on July 31, confirms company. (Image of Honor 10 used for representational purposes)

Honor Note 10 will launch in Beijing, China on July 31, confirmed the company on Weibo. The post talks about the big screen, AI flagship and it will launch on July 31. Honor Note 10’s global launch will take place in Berlin, at the IFA tradeshow on August 30. Honor Note 10 will be a big-display smartphone from the company.

Honor Note 10 comes after the company recently launched Honor 10. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is skipping the number 9, in favour of Note 10 for its upcoming phone. Honor’s President George Zhao has earlier said a Weibo post that the company has been working on this device for nearly two years.

The main highlight of this phone will be the big display, which will be 6.9-inches in size, and it is expected to have a full screen without the notch. Honor Note 10 will get a 1440p resolution display, and this could be 2K display.

The smartphone will run Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor and will likely have a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well. The Kirin 970 has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for carrying out the AI-related tasks. Honor Note 10 will have a 6GB RA and 128GB internal storage option and there will be an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The device could come with a huge 6000 mAh battery on board with Android 8.1 Oreo and Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 skin on top.

On the camera front, Honor Note 10 will have a 16MP dual camera on the back. Earlier a GeekBench listing for the Honor Note 10 showed that the phone will come with the company’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor. This particular variant had 6GB RAM, according to the list.

Honor is also preparing to introduce a new Honor 9N smartphone in India, which will be a budget friendly option in the market with a focus on dual-rear cameras.

