Honor Note 10 shows up on Geekbench ahead of launch, could sport 6GB RAM

Reports suggest that the Honor Note 10 will feature the company’s own GPU Turbo technology. Reports suggest that the Honor Note 10 will feature the company’s own GPU Turbo technology.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has earlier released a teaser poster for a new upcoming smartphone, the Honor Note 10. The device has now shown up on Geekbench, the smartphone testing website and app. The listing states that the smartphone will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, which is also the processor that powers both Huawei’s and Honor’s flagship smartphones, the Honor 10 and the Huawei P20 Pro.

The earlier teaser released by Honor shows that the brand is skipping the Honor Note 9 nomenclature in favour of the Note 10 moniker. According to the listing, Huawei RVL-AL09 which is the alleged codename for the Honor Note 10 smartphone, will be powered by the Kirin 970 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. The device runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. It scored 1,901 in the single core test and 6,818 in the multi-core test.

According to previous reports, the Honor Note 10 will sport a 6.9-inch QHD+ display. The device will also feature a 16MP dual camera setup on the back, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, along with a 6,000mAh battery. The release date is currently unknown, however, during a recent post on Weibo Honor’s president, George Zhao stated that the smartphone will launch soon.

Also Read: Honor 9X could be launched in India mid-July as a rebranded Honor 9i: Report

A few reports also suggest that the smartphone will feature the company’s own GPU Turbo technology, which will enhance the graphics processing performance by as much as 60 per cent. This will help the company enable more support for augmented and virtual reality in the device.

Also Read: Honor 10 gets EIS and Party mode via OTA update in India

In other news, Honor recently launched the Honor 10 GT in China. It is the first smartphone from the company to feature the GPU Turbo technology and to come with 8GB of RAM. The device also comes with the Night Mode update. Rest of the specifications are similar to the Honor 10 launched back in May. The device will go on sale on July 24 via Honor’s web-store and JD.com.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd