Honor Note 10 Rolls Royce Edition could launch on July 26 in China

Honor Note 10 Rolls Royce Edition has been leaked in a series of hands-on images ahead of July 26 launch.

Honor Note 10 Rolls Royce Edition has been leaked in a series of hands-on images. According to a report from GizmoChina, Honor is said to have partnered with Rolly Royce, a British luxury car brand.

As per the images that surfaced online, Honor Note 10 Rolls Royce edition will feature Mirror Silver colour with the Rolls Royce logo inscribed on the rear end. The dual camera sensors and a fingerprint scanner which are aligned horizontally could be seen placed above the logo. GizmoChina citing source claim that the Honor Note 10 Rolls Royce edition will tag a price of Yuan 9998 (or approx Rs 1,02,730).

Apparently, a few other colour variants of the upcoming Honor Note 10 has leaked as well. The leaked image on China’s social media platform Weibo reveals eight colour options of the alleged Honor Note 10, besides the Rolls Royce edition.

As for its specifications, the upcoming Honor Note 10 will feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display. The phone is expected to come with Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor coupled with its proprietary GPU Turbo technology which will enhance the graphics processing performance by up to 60 percent. Honor Note 10 is tipped to carry dual camera setup at the back and pack a massive 6000mAh battery. Word on the street is that the Honor Note 10 and Note 10 Rolls Royce Edition may launch on July 26 in China. There’s no information on the device’s launch in the Indian market.

