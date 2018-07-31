Honor Note 10 with 6.95-inch AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery launched in China: Price, specifications

Honor Note 10 is a premium smartphone with a 6.95-inch AMOLED display and a 5000mAh battery. (Image credit: Honor) Honor Note 10 is a premium smartphone with a 6.95-inch AMOLED display and a 5000mAh battery. (Image credit: Honor)

Honor Note 10 has been launched in China, featuring a 6.95-inch AMOLED display, a massive 5000mAh battery, and GPU Turbo support. Honor Note 10 has been priced at 2799 Yuan (or approx Rs 28,089) for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 3199 Yuan (or approx Rs 32,104). The phablet will also be made available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of 3599 Yuan (or approx Rs 36,118).

All three variants of the Honor Note 10 will go on sale in China through Huawei’s VMall, JD.com. Suning.com and Tmall. The first sale is on August 1 at 10:08 am. Honor Note 10 comes in three colour options – Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Lilly White.

The Note 10 sports a 6.95-inch FHD+ 18.5: 9 AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and 70,000:1 contrast ratio. Plus, the phone also supports HDR10, making the Note 10 one of the few premium mid-end phones to come with such feature. And on top of it, the Honor Note 10 features symmetric stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Beyond its gigantic screen, Honor Note 10 has a special CPU Turbo button which essentially start cleaning background processes to smoothen the process. As expected, the handset comes with GPU Turbo as well. Interestingly, Honor has added a PC-level liquid cooling system called “The Nine” cooling technology. What it does it that it an enhance heat dissipation by 41 per cent and reduce the maximum temperature by 10 degrees Celsius.

Speaking of its specifications, Honor Note 10 is powered by a Kirin 970 processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, a mammoth 5000mAH battery, a 16MP + 24MP dual cameras, and a 13MP front-facing snapper. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.1, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

