Honor Note 10: GPU Turbo to Nine Liquid Cooling, the top five features

Honor Note 10 with a big 6.95-inch display, GPU Turbo support, a massive 5,000mAh battery has been launched in China. The phone, which is aimed at gamers, also includes a new “Nine Liquid” cooling technology, as well as Dolby panoramic audio. Honor Note 10 ships with a dual-rear cameras, which the company says is powered by Artificial Intelligence. The phone is available in three colour variants – Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Lilly White.

Honor Note 10 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Yuan 2,799, which is around Rs 28,100 on conversion. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Yuan 3,199, which is roughly Rs 32,100. The higher-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at Yuan 3,599 or Rs 36,100 approximately.

The phone will go on sale in China through Huawei’s VMall, JD.com. Suning.com and Tmall Let us take a look at the five key features of Honor Note 10:

Honor Note 10 and GPU Turbo Support

Honor Note 10 supports the company’s GPU Turbo technology, which is supposed to enhance the graphics processing performance by as much as 60 per cent, while reducing the SoC (System on Chip) energy consumption by 30 per cent. This will also help with the battery life of the phone.

The GPU Turbo support allows for improved Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality support, in addition to optimising mobile gaming experience. According to the company, the technology matches the gaming scenario of team battles, etc with vibration feedback. Honor’s GPU Turbo technology will also be made available for Honor 9, Honor View 10, Honor Play, Honor 10, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, and Honor 7X.

Honor Note 10 and Nine Liquid cooling technology

Honor Note 10’s Nine Liquid cooling technology helps in reducing CPU temperatures, thanks to an eight-layer heat dissipation. The outer layer is said to offer PC-grade liquid cooling pipe. The Nine Liquid cooling technology is claimed to offer up to 41 per cent increase in heat dissipation and a reduction of up to 10-degree Celsius in CPU temperatures.

Honor Note 10 and the 6.95-inch display

Honor Note 10 features a big 6.95-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1080×2220 pixels) and a pixel density of 355 ppi. The phone comes with a bezel-less display and a screen-to-body ratio of 87 per cent. However, Honor Note 10 does not have Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the screen, like most flagship phones these days. A circular fingerprint sensor is placed on the back.

Honor Note 10 and 5,000mAh battery

Honor Note 10 is backed by a massive 5,000mAh built-in, non-removable lithium polymer battery. The phone also supports super fast charging technology through a 5V/4.5A charger. Honor Note 10 is said to take about 1.7 hours to charge fully. Honor Note 10 is claimed to offer a 3G talk time of close to 30 hours and a standby time of about 18 days.

Honor Note 10 and AI-powered cameras

Honor Note 10 gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 24MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary lens with AIS (Artificial Image Stabilisation). Both the lens come with f/ 1.8 aperture, and the back camera supports monochrome temperature LED flash.

The camera is said to automatically detect eight scenes, which include green plants, night scene, outdoor blue sky, and more. It is capable of shooting 4K videos, though there is no optical image stabilisation. The selfie shooter is a 13MP sensor, which supports AI modes as well as Face unlock feature.

