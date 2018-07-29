Honor Note 10 pre-orders open in China ahead of July 31 launch

Honor Note 10 is now available for pre-orders in China. (Image credit: Vmall) Honor Note 10 is now available for pre-orders in China. (Image credit: Vmall)

Honor Note 10 is all set to launch on July 31 in China. However, this hasn’t stopped leaks from making their way on the internet. The Chinese company has now released a new teaser poster to build the hype around the Honor Note 10.

The teaser poster, which has been released on China’s social media platform Weibo, shows a block of ice with two melting speakers. While it does not show the phone itself, one cannot miss the words ‘Note 10’ and ‘Cool’. This seems to indicate that the phone could get stereo speakers, which spells good news for audiophiles and gamers. Honor Note 8, its predecessor, doesn’t have stereo speakers.

Notably, Honor Note 10 has can pre-ordered in China. The phone has already been available for pre-orders on Huawei’s Vmall online store. Though this appears to be the case for the 6GB RAM/64GB memory and 6GB RAM/128GB memory variants. Vmall’s pre-order page also shows that the phone will be available in Magic Night Black and Phantom Blue colour variants. When consumers pre-order this phone, they would need to provide a downpayment of 99 yuan(or approx Rs 997), and will receive a free pair of wireless headsets with the Note 10. The pre-order of this phone will be available till 11.50pm on July 31.

The Note 10 is going to be a premium mid-end smartphone. Speaking of its specifications, it is expected to feature a 6.9-inch FullView 18:9 display, a Kirin 970 processor, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64/128/256/512GB of internal storage, 16MP + 24MP dual rear cameras, 13MP front cameras, and a massive 5000mAh battery. The phone will run on EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

