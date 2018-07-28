Honor Note 10 official teaser confirms 5,000mAh battery, ‘Cool’ technology

Honor Note 10 will come with a huge 5,000mAh battery. Honor also teased its Cool technology, which might maintain the temperature of the device. (Weibo) Honor Note 10 will come with a huge 5,000mAh battery. Honor also teased its Cool technology, which might maintain the temperature of the device. (Weibo)

Honor 10 launch in Beijing, China is set for July 31. The company confirmed this in a teaser poster shared on China’s social networking site Weibo. Now, Huawei’s sub-brand has shared a different poster on Weibo, which confirms the upcoming flagship will come with a huge 5,000mAh battery. Honor also teased its Cool technology, which might maintain the temperature of the device. Cool technology is something that the invite poster also hinted.

Honor Note 10 will be a big-display smartphone from the company. Honor’s President George Zhao has earlier said a Weibo post that the company has been working on this device for nearly two years. Honor is skipping the moniker ‘9’ with the Honor Note 10 as the last ‘Note’ series phone that the company launched was Honor Note 8 in 2016.

Honor Note 10 will come with a 6.9-inches full screen without the notch. Honor Note 10 will get a 1440p resolution display, and this could be 2K display. Honor Note 10 will run Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) features as well. Notably, Huawei’s Kirin 970 has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for carrying out the AI-related tasks.

Honor Note 10 is expected to become available in two storage options: 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option as well as 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The device could ship with Android 8.1 Oreo and Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 skin on top. Honor Note 10 could have a 16MP dual rear camera setup. Earlier a GeekBench listing for the Honor Note 10 showed that the phone will come with the company’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor. The phone was listed with 6GB RAM.

