Honor Note 10 leaked in new image on China’s Weibo

Honor Note 10 is supposed to be the next smartphone Huawei’s online-only brand and the company has itself shared teasers hinting at a launch soon. A new image of the Honor Note 10 has leaked online, which indicates that the smartphone will not follow the newer full-screen design that we have seen on phones like Oppo Find X or Vivo Nex S.

The company has itself confirmed that it will skipping the Honor Note 9 name in favour of the Note 10 one.

According to GizmoChina, which has shared the leaked image that was posted on Weibo, the Honor Note 10 will have thin bezels on the side, but the chin and top bezel will continue. It also looks like the Honor logo will be placed at the bottom chin. The image needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no way of verifying it, but still we have seen Honor adding its logo at the bottom of phones with the 18:9 display format. There appears to be no notch like we have seen on Honor 10 and Huawei P20 series.

Honor Note 10 was also spotted on Geekbench earlier, which is the smartphone testing app, and looks like this will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor. This processor from Huawei is the one that powers flagship smartphones like the Honor 10 and Huawei P20 Pro, P20. Other details revealed from the GeekBench listing are 6GB of RAM, Google Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

Reports indicate that the Honor Note 10 will have a 6.9-inch QHD+ display, 16MP dual-rear camera, fingerprint scanner on the back and massive 6,000mAh battery. Honor Note 10 could also come with the company’s own GPU Turbo technology, which will enhance the graphics processing performance by as much as 60 per cent. This will allow support for AR and VR apps.

Honor Note 10 is not the only big screen smartphone expected to launch soon. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi Max 3, which is expected to have a 5500 mAh battery and 6.99-inch display will launch on July 19.

