Honor Note 10 launch expected on August 30 as company sends out event invites

Honor Note 10 launch is expected to take place on August 30. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has already sent out invites for an event on August 30 at IFA in Berlin. The company has confirmed in the invite that there will be a product launch. Though it does not mention Honor Note 10, the phone is speculated to make its official debut on the this date. Ahead of Honor 10 Note launch, we are seeing more leaks around the device. Honor itself previously shared a teaser on its official Weibo account hinting that Honor Note 10 debut will happen soon, though it does not mention any specific date or other details.

Honor is skipping the moniker ‘9’ with the Honor Note 10 as the last ‘Note’ series phone that the company launched was Honor Note 8 in 2016. Honor’s President George Zhao in a Weibo post last said the company to have been working on this device for nearly two years and explained why they skipped the Note 9 moniker. Honor Note 10 images, which compared the upcoming phone to gaming console Nintendo Switch were spotted on the Dutch website Techtastic. The phone could sport a 6.9-inch notch-less display, said to have a smaller footprint than Switch.

According to the site, Honor Note 10 will get a 1440p resolution display. It will be powered by the company’s Kirin 970 processor. The device will be made available in two RAM variants – 6GB RAM+128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage. The phone will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.0 skin on top. Honor Note 10 will be backed by a 6,000mAh non-removable battery. Previous reports hint at a 16MP dual camera setup on the back, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Honor Note 10 showed up on Geekbench. The listing confirms the phone will pack the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, which is also the processor that powers both Huawei’s and Honor’s flagship smartphones – Honor 10 and Huawei P20 Pro. As per the listing, Huawei RVL-AL09 which is the alleged codename for the Honor Note 10 smartphone, will feature 6GB RAM. The device runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. It scored 1,901 in the single core test and 6,818 in the multi-core test.

