Honor Note 10 leaked images compare it to Nintendo Switch

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will soon be launching the Honor Note 10 smartphone in China. The company recently released an official poster teasing the launch of the device in Beijing. Now, a few images of the device being compared to the gaming console Nintendo Switch have surfaced online on the Dutch website Techtastic.

In the leaked images, it can be seen that the device sports a 6.9-inch notch-less display and still has a smaller footprint compared to the Switch side by side.

According to the report by Techtastic, the Honor Note 10 will sport a 6.9-inch 1440p resolution display. It will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 970 processor. The device will be made available in two RAM variants – 6GB RAM/128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM/256GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.0 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 6,000mAh non-removable battery.

Coming to the cameras, the Honor Note 10 will sport a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 24MP primary sensor along with a 16MP secondary sensor. On the front, it is said to be featuring a 24MP camera sensor for taking selfies. In terms of connectivity options, the device includes support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, infrared, and a USB Type-C for charging and data transfer.

In other news, Honor recently sent out media invites for the launch of its Honor 9N smartphone which will take place on July 24. Previously, it was being speculated that the smartphone to launch this day will be named Honor 9i. However, Honor through its official Twitter handle posted several teasers with hashtag #Honor9N confirming the name of the phone.

