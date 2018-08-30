IFA 2018: Honor Magic 2 with slide-out cameras, Kirin 980 processor teased

Honor Magic 2 with a notch-less screen was teased during the IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin. (Image of Honor Magic for representation) Honor Magic 2 with a notch-less screen was teased during the IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin. (Image of Honor Magic for representation)

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has teased a brand new phone, dubbed the Magic 2. During the global launch of the Honor Play in Berlin, the Chinese company said the Magic 2 is a futuristic phone with pop-up cameras and a notch-less screen. The Magic 2 succeeds the original Magic that made its debut two years ago.

Taking cues from Oppo Find X, Honor Magic too has slide-out cameras, though you will have to physically slide it out. In contrast, Oppo Find X has a sliding mechanism that pops the whole top of the phone, revealing the dual 16 + 20MP rear cameras, and the 25MP front camera. Oppo claims the unique motorised mechanism takes 0.5 seconds to pop up.

Meanwhile, a Forbes report claims the company decided to reveal details about the Magic 2 a bit early because a competitor had got to know about Honor’s plans to launch a device with a slide-out mechanism.

Also read: Oppo had Find X design ready two years back, that’s why it doesn’t have a ‘notch’

While Honor didn’t reveal much about the smartphone, the company did mention that the premium handset will be powered by the upcoming Kirin 980 chipset, which will be the world’s first mobile processor to be based on 7nm manufacturing process. This is the same chipset that will also power Huawei’s Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Honor will also launch a second-generation of its 40W fast charging mode along with the Magic 2, which first debuted with the original Magic in 2016.

Honor will divulge details, including full specifications, features and price, of the Magic 2 in the coming months.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd