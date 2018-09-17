Honor Magic 2 could feature AMOLED display with nearly 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio: Report

Honor Magic 2 could have a screen-to-body ratio of close to 100 per cent. (Image Source: Weibo) Honor Magic 2 could have a screen-to-body ratio of close to 100 per cent. (Image Source: Weibo)

Honor Magic 2 could have a screen-to-body ratio of close to 100 per cent. Huawei has posted an image of the upcoming phone on Weibo, suggesting that it could have the highest screen-to-body ratio on any smartphone ever. Honor Magic 2 was announced at IFA 2018 in Berlin, and bears many similarities to Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex.

As per various rumours, the phone is expected to feature a 6-inch AMOLED display, with very narrow bezels. It is expected to hav a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9, as well as a FullView display, that could keep the screen-to-body ratio to a minimum.

Unlike many smartphones, that come with a notch over the display, Honor Magic 2 will have a retractable module for the device’s cameras. Besides, it is also expected to be the first phone run the Kirin 980 processor. This is expected to be backed by 6GB of RAM, though it could run Android 8.1 Oreo.

Besides the 15 layers of protection that have been rumoured, it could also come with a ‘Magic Charger’, capable of providing output of 40W, to back a 3300mAh battery. Also, Honor Magic 2 is expected to come with a 12MP+12MP dual rear camera configuration, as well as a 24MP selfie lens. While the ‘Magic Slider’ will help users operate the phone’s front camera, it is also expected to have a movable motor, to ensure the phone’s resistance to water and dust.

While not much has been revealed on the design front, Honor Magic 2 could feature a premium display. Rumours claim that wireless charging might be an option for this phone, though no clear details have emerged yet.

