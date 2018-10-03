Honor Flipkart sale to offer discounts on Honor 9i, Honor 10, more smartphones

Honor is hosting four-day sale on Flipkart, which will commence on October 11 and include discounts, offers on Honor 9N, Honor 10, Honor 9i and other smartphones

Honor is hosting a four-day sale on Flipkart. During the sale, Honor will offer deals and discounts on its range of smartphones including Honor 9N, Honor 7S, Honor 10, and more. The Flipkart sale will commence on October 11 and continue till October 14. The discount and offers are also available on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, and Honor 7A. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 per cent discount on all Honor smartphones. No-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards is also available.

Under the Honor Flipkart sale, the Honor 9 Lite 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will be available at its original price of Rs 14,999, however, with an exchange offer of Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, the 3GB RAM model will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 against the original price of Rs 10,999.

Honor 10 6GB RAM/128GB will come for a discount price of Rs 24,999, which is Rs 8000 price drop against the original price of Rs 32,999. The quadruple camera smartphone, Honor 9i will get a price cut of Rs 2,000 and it will be up for grabs at Rs 12,999.

The affordable Honor smartphones, Honor 7A and Honor 7S will be available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 and Rs 6,499 respectively during the sale. Customers will get 50 per cent Guaranteed Buyback value on Honor 9N and Honor 10 handset.

“We have received an overwhelming response from the Indian consumers for our innovative technology available at the most affordable price, the recently published IDC report is a clear indication of Honor’s progression and support from the Indian audience. Moreover, our partnership with Flipkart has reinforced our commitment towards our fans and users. Specifically, for this festive season, we will take the celebrations to new heights by creating another milestone on Honor smartphones giving a plethora of Indian consumer to become a part of the honor experience,” P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group said in a press statement.

