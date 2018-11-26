Honor Days Sale on Flipkart: Discount on Honor 10, 9N, Honor 9 Lite and more

Honor is hosting a special sale on Flipkart, which will continue till November 29. As part of the sale, the Chinese handset maker is offering great deals and discounts on some of its ‘best-selling’ smartphones including Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10 and more.

Honor is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone Honor 8C in India. The upcoming Honor 8C will debut on November 29, the day when Honor Days sale gets over and it will be exclusive to Amazon India. Here are the best deals on Honor smartphones that consumers can avail during the four-day sale.

Honor Days Sale offer: Honor 9N starting at Rs 9,999

Honor 9N, the affordable smartphone from the company will get a discount of Rs 2000. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage model will be available at a discount price of Rs 9,999 down from the original price of Rs 11,999.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the Honor 9N can be purchased at Rs 11,999 against the original price of Rs 13,999. The phone features a 5.84-inch notch-style 19:9 display, Kirin 659 processor and 3000mAh battery.

Honor Days Sale offer: Honor 9 Lite at Rs 9,999

Honor 9 Lite is another smartphone from Honor’s budget portfolio that has received a discount of Rs 1000 for the base model. The Honor 9 Lite 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version will be available at a discount price of Rs 9,999 down from the original price of Rs 10,999.

The 4GB RAM model will retail at its original price, however, consumers can avail a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on exchange. Honor 9 Lite features dual front and rear cameras, 5.65-inch notch-less display and Kirin 659 processor. Honor 9i is also being sold at a discounted price of Rs 12,999.

Honor Days Sale offer: Honor 10 at Rs 24,999

Honor 10 gets a massive discount of Rs 8,000. During the sale, consumers can purchase the handset at an offer price of Rs 24,999 against the original price of Rs 32,999. Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch display, Huawei Kirin 970 processor, 24MP+16MP dual rear cameras and 3400mAh battery.

Honor Days Sale offer: Honor 7A and Honor 7S starting at Rs 5,999

Honor is offering a Rs 1000 discount on its entry-level smartphones, Honor 7A and Honor 7S as well. The Honor 7A and Honor 7S will be available at a discount price of Rs 7,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively. Honor 7A was launched in India for a price of Rs 8,999, while the Honor 7S arrived at the Indian market at Rs 5,999.