Honor Days sale on Amazon: Top discounts on Honor Play, Honor 7C and more

Honor is offering a promotional discount in the range of Rs 3,000-Rs 7,000 on five of its popular smartphones – Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play, Honor 7C and the latest flagship smartphone Honor View20 exclusively on Amazon India.

Termed as the ‘Honor Days’, the offers are valid throughout the next five days on Amazon India.

Honor Play 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is currently available at a price of Rs 14,999 after getting a discount of Rs 7,000 on its MRP. It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ notched display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with the ARM Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. The device features Honor’s own proprietary GPU Turbo technology, which is said to throttle the GPU during intense gaming sessions, for a better user experience. The device comes in two RAM configurations – 4GB and 6GB, paired with 64GB internal storage.

The company is offering the Honor 7C 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant at Rs 7,999, while its successor Honor 8C 4GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant is available at Rs 9,999.

The Honor 7C features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and runs EMUI 8.0 based on Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The phone comes in two storage options: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Both options can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD. All of this is backed by a 3000mAh battery. The device has a 13MP + 2MP dual-rear camera configuration, and an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and soft selfie toning light.

Additionally, Honor will be rolling out the Android Pie or EMUI 9.0 update for Honor 8X. The update will be rolled out in batches starting from March 18. The update is aimed at providing a smoother user experience. It supports the AR scanning capability combined with image recognition technology to help users track down any item and purchase it.

The phone has an aesthetic design in the form of a 16.51cm FullView Display, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a small notch at the top, which can be disabled as per the user’s preference. The smartphone uses a metal middle frame and adopts a 2.5D aurora glass double texture body with a grating effect, providing an elegant and smooth look and feel.