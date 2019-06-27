Honor confirms Android Q for Honor 20i, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced that its Honor 20 series will get the upcoming Android Q update. The information was shared in a tweet by the Honor India account. The Honor 20 series include Honor 20i, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro.

The company wrote: “All Honor smartphones will continue to receive security patches and Android updates. Anyone who has already bought, or os about to buy a Honor smartphone, can continue to access the world of apps as they have always done. All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer’s warranty and will receive full service support accordingly.”

It added, “Our most popular devices, the Honor 20 series Honor 20i, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro, will be able to access Android Q.”

The news brings some relief to those users who just bought the Honor 20i and Honor 20, which recently went on sale in India. Clearly, the idea behind the tweet is to clear up any confusion about the status of Android Q on Honor 20 series. Last week, the Chinese smartphone maker had issued a similar statement on Twitter where it cleared the air on the rollout of Android Q update on Huawei-branded devices. The first wave of smartphones to get Android Q are as follows: Huawei Mate 20, Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite, Mate 10, and Porsche Design Mate 20 RS, among others.

Our commitment to our fans. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/qXVp1CcdiF — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) June 27, 2019

In May the US government had blocked Huawei from doing business with American companies, a move that badly impacted the company’s smartphone business. Following the news that the administration effectively blacklisted the world’s second-largest smartphone, major tech companies including Google and Intel have cut ties with the Chinese company. ‘

Huawei’s smartphones run on Android – and the blacklisting means that the company can’t use Google’s Android OS after August 19. There’s clearly uncertainty over software updates and support – and the future is uncertain. Perhaps why Huawei is working on its own proprietary operating system, dubbed HongMeng (Ark OS). The in-house OS will reportedly be launched later this year.