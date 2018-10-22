Honor Amazon festive sale: Top deals on Honor Play, Honor 10, Honor 8X and more

Honor Amazon festive sale: From Honor Play, Honor 10, Honor 9N to Honor 8X, here is a list of Honor smartphones that will get discount, cashback offer and more

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will be offering its best selling smartphones at a heavy discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.The Amazon Great festive season sale begins October 24 and will continue till October 28. Consumers can grab deals on Honor smartphones at the Amazon Great India Festival sale and at the company’s official online portal, Honor Store.

Here is a list of Honor smartphones that will get discounts, cashback offer and other benefits during the six-days Honor and Amazon Festive season sale.

Starting with Honor 8X, the newly launched mid-range Honor smartphone will be available at its original price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. However, ICICI and Citibank users can avail of cashback offer of 10 per cent on the phone. Honor 8X features Huawei’s latest HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, dual rear AI cameras and a notch-style display.

Honor Play will get a discount, and include exchange offer as well during the sale period. Consumers who purchase the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model via Amazon India will get a discount of Rs 2,000 and can get the Honor Play at Rs 17,999. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model will bundle an exchange offer of Rs 3,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. In addition, ICICI and Citibank users can avail a 10 per cent cashback offer as well.

Honor has announced a number of deals on its ‘best-selling devices’ which will be available exclusively on Honor Store. The mid-range Honor 9N will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM model and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM model. Meanwhile, Honor 7A and Honor 7S will get a discount of Rs 1,000.

Honor’s flagship smartphone, the Honor 10 will get a massive discount of Rs 8,000. The Chinese OEM will provide discount on its budget smartphone, Honor 9 Lite as well. The smartphone’s 3GB RAM/32GB storage model will be available at a discount price of Rs 9,999 during the sale period. In addition, consumers can grab free coupons up to Rs 300 and get Honor 7A and Honor 8 Pro at an offer price of Re 1 at the Honor Store.

