Honor 9X will be powered by Kirin 810 processor, launch on July 23

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will be launching the Honor 9X on July 23 in China, the company made the announcement on the Chinese social networking site Weibo. The smartphone will be a successor to Honor 8X that was launched in September last year.

Advertising

The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to feature the Kirin 810 processor which is based on the 7nm manufacturing process. The Kirin 810 is an octa-core processor that features six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.88 GHz and two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.27 GHz.

In a poster which is shown on the company’s official Weibo post, the smartphone maker has mentioned only the launch date and nothing else apart from it. However, a different poster on the Chinese social networking site has confirmed that the smartphone will be coming with Kirin 810 processor. There is no update on the price and other specifications regarding the device at this moment and the company may roll out other teasers in the days to come.

According to different leaks and rumours, Honor 9X might come with an LCD display measuring somewhere between 6.5-6.7 inch. It is also likely to consist of a triple camera set up at the back featuring 24MP primary lens, 8MP wide-angle sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is also likely to have a 20MP sensor. the device is rumoured to come with a 3,750mAh battery along with a 10W charger.

Advertising

There are also rumours that the smartphone maker could launch a Pro variant of Honor 9X that will have Kirin 980 processor along with 4,000 mAh battery. the Pro device may have a quad camera setup

At the moment there is no clarity what will be the operating system that the Honor 9X will be powered by. To recall, the company had last week announced that its Honor 20 series which comprises of Honor 20i, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro will get the upcoming Android Q update. The information was shared in a tweet by the Honor India account.

Also Read|Huawei says still not sure if it can continue using Android or not

Also, during the conclusion of the G20 summit in Osaka last week, US President Donald Trump had allowed the US technology companies to sell their products to Huawei. the move is likely to help various US-based technology firms such as Google, Microsoft, Intel and Qualcomm to resume business with Huawei.