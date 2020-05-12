Honor 9X Pro comes with App Gallery; launched in India at Rs 17,999

Honor 9X Pro launched in India with HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor. (Image: Honor) Honor 9X Pro launched in India with HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor. (Image: Honor)

Honor today launched the Honor 9X Pro in India for a price of Rs 17,999. The highlights of the device include the HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor, 4000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup at the back. The Honor 9X Pro will be available in the country via Flipkart in two colour options— Phantom Purple and Midnight Black.

Honor had earlier launched the Honor 9X and 9X Pro in China last year in July. The brand unveiled the standard Honor 9X in India in January 2020 and has finally launched the Honor 9X Pro as well, completing the Honor 9X lineup in the country.

Honor 9X Pro sale and launch offers

The phone will go on sale soon but users can get the device at the Special Early Access Sale that will run from May 21 to May 22, 2020. Registration for the sale starts on Flipkart from May 12 to May 19, 2020. Registered, consumers will get an offer of Rs 3,000 discount and no extra cost on availing EMI options up to 6-months. Customers will also receive one-time free screen replacement offer on accidental damage valid for 3 months and seven days return policy from the date of purchase.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

The Honor 9X Pro features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and 391 ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

At the back, the Honor 9X Pro sports three camera sensors. The primary lens is a 48MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture that is clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the phones is a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The device also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

No Google services

Honor 9X Pro is the first phone from Honor India to come pre-installed with the AppGallery for app installs. The device doesn’t have Google Play Store as well as any other Google app or service including YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, and others. Instead, the device runs Huawei apps and services. The Honor 9X Pro runs the company’s EMUI 9.1.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

