Honor 9X could be launched in India mid-July as a rebranded Honor 9i: Report

Honor 9X could be launched in India mid-July as a rebranded Honor 9i (2018), according to a report on 91Mobiles. The report has cited an anonymous source revealing Honor’s plans to host Honor 9X launch event in India sometime next month. The handset is said to cost around Rs 15000 in the Indian market. We have reached out to Honor India for a comment and will update this story with their response.

Last year’s Honor 9i is currently retailing for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart. But earlier this month, Honor announced a new variant of the Honor 9i sporting a notched display and mirror-finish back. Falling under mid-range price bracket, the new Honor 9i variant sports a 5.84-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and 432 ppi pixel density. The handset measures 7.7mm in thickness and weighs 152g with the battery. Honor 9i (2018) packs 3000mAh battery.

Powering the Honor 9i (2018) is Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core chip paired with Mali-T830 GPU for graphics. Inside is 4GB of RAM. The device has two storage options: 64GB and 128GB (expandable up to 256GB via microSD). It also features a dedicated beauty mode for enhanced selfies. The new Honor 9i is available in multiple colour options in China like Blue, Purple, Green and Black.

In terms of optics, the Honor 9i (2018) houses 13MP + 2MP dual rear sensors with PDAF and HDR. Up front is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Both the front as well as back cameras support 1080p Full HD video recording. The primary shooter comes supporting several camera modes like time-lapse, burst shots etc. The standard set of connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and microUSB.

