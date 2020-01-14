Honor 9x, Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i launched: Specs, price in India, sale date

Honor 9x launched in India: Here’s everything else you need to know (Image: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express) Honor 9x launched in India: Here’s everything else you need to know (Image: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express)

Honor 9X, the latest smartphone from the Huawei sub-brand, is now official for India, at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The phone sports a pop-up selfie camera and 48MP triple camera at the back. Honor also launched two new wearables in India: Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i.

Honor president for India Charles Peng said at the launch event that the company plans to bring more products from its IoT ecosystem to the market. Honor had previously indicated it would bring the Honor Smart displays to India this year. Honor also announced its Sport Bluetooth and Sport Pro Bluetooth headphones.

Honor 9X: Price in India, sale date

Honor 9X start at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB version. The phone will cost Rs 12,999 for the first day of the Republic Day sale on Flipkart. The 6GB RAM version will cost Rs 16,999. Sale will begin on January 19.

Honor 9X: Specifications

Honor 9X sports a 6.59-inch LCD display with full HD+ resolution. This is a Full view display thanks to the pop-up camera. It is the first honor phone to sport such a display and camera. The selfie popup camera also comes with water and dust protection, intelligent fall detection as well. Honor 9X will be made available in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black colours.

The Honor 9X comes with Kirin 710F with 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, with expandable storage support of up to 512GB. Honor confirmed that the phone runs Android 9 and comes with Google apps loaded on to it. It also comes with EMUI 9 on top, which is Honor’s properitary skin. However, the company has not confirmed when and if the phone will get Android 10.

The Honor 9X has a triple camera at the back. This has a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP camera for depth. Honor did not confirm which brand’s sensor it was using for the 48MP main camera, though the Sony IMX586 has been a popular choice among other brands such as Xiaomi.

The camera also comes with an auto ultra-high ISO mode, which Honor claims will ensure good photo quality even in poor lighting, without adding too much digital noise, which can be a problem on very high ISO.

The selfie camera is 16MP. Honor 9X gets a 4000 mAh battery and has a type-c USB port at the bottom for charging. The Honor 9X also continues with a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Hono rBand 5i launches in India. (Image: Shruti Dhapola/ Hono rBand 5i launches in India. (Image: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express

Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i specifications and price in India

The Honor Band 5i cost Rs 1,999 and sale starts January 19. The Honor Magic Watch start at Rs 11,999 for the 42mm version in black, while the rose gold option in the same size cost Rs 14,999. The 46 mm start at Rs 12,999 for the black version and Rs 14,999 for the rose gold.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 has a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 454 x 454 resolution at 326 PPI. This has a stainless steel case. The brightness is 800 nits on the display to ensure text is legible even under bright sunlight. The watch has is powered by Honor’s own Kirin A1 chipset.

The USP of the watch is the 14-day battery life. It also comes with a heart-rate sensor, VO2 max tracking along with ability to track 15 different sports. It also comes with voice over guidance for these modes as well The watch is water resistant and can be used to track swimming. It can even track heart rate during swimming sessions.

The watch also comes with GPS and Bluetooth speaker support to allow users to take calls on the device itself. However, the Bluetooth speaker function is limited to the 46 mm version, the smaller 42 mm does not get this option. There is no LTE variant.

The Honor Band 5i has a built in USB connector for hassle free charging. It has 2.43 cms touch coloured display, 24/7 heart-rate monitor, and SpO2 tracking for oxygen saturation levels. It comes with steps tracking, fitness and sleep tracking as well. Other features of the fitness band are stopwatch, music control, alarm and idle alert.

