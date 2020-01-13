Honor 9X to launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, timing, expected price, specs

Honor 9X is launching in India tomorrow. Here is everything you need to know about the phone. Honor 9X is launching in India tomorrow. Here is everything you need to know about the phone.

Honor has scheduled a launch event tomorrow at 12:30 pm in India to announce its first smartphone of 2020– the Honor 9X. The smartphone is already available in China and the brand is expected to launch the same variant in the Indian market.

In its home market, Honor 9X came with EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie, so it is highly unlikely that the phone launches in India with company’s own Harmony OS, which was announced a while ago. Ahead of the launch, the teaser page for Honor 9X is live on Flipkart, suggesting the phone will be available via Flipkart apart from Honor India’s online store.

Honor 9X India launch: How to watch livestream

Honor is expected to stream the launch event live on its official Honor India YouTube channel. The Twitter handle of Honor India could also host the livestream of the event and users can also expect live tweets from the company for the Honor 9X launch as well. Alternatively, users can get the updates for the Honor 9X at the indianexpress.com.

Honor 9X India specifications

The Flipkart teaser has confirmed some specifications about the India variant of the Honor 9X. As per the listing on Flipkart, the Honor 9X will sport a pop-up system which will showcase a 16MP selfie camera. The teaser claims that Honor 9X will allow users to click “studio-quality portraits” from both front and rear camera.

The teaser page also lists that the Honor 9X will come with a triple rear camera setup carrying a 48MP primary lens clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Honor 9X specifications (China)

In China, the Honor 9X comes with a 48MP + 8MP (ultrawide sensor) + 2MP (depth sensor) triple rear camera setup. On the front, the Honor 9X features a single 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

The device in China features a 6.59 inch IPS LCD screen and draws power from the HiSilicon Kirin 710F Octa-core processor. The Honor 9X is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. The device comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage in China and there are no details on which variants of the phone will be available in India.

Honor 9X expected India price

The Honor 9X is the successor to the previously launched Honor 8X. The predecessor falls under Rs 20,000 price segment and the same is expected of the Honor 9X as well. In China, the Honor 9X starts at Yuan 1399, which roughly translates to Rs 14,000 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage model. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage models are available at Yuan 1599 (around Rs 16,000) and Yuan 1899 (around Rs 19,000) respectively.

